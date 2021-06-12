Congregants of First Baptist Church in Longview will welcome several former pastors home this weekend as the church celebrates its 150th anniversary.
The church’s 150th Anniversary Homecoming Service is scheduled 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Guest speakers include former pastors Harry Lucenay, Ken Hall and Tim Watson. Guest musicians include Harlan Hall, David and Linda Ford, Steve Adell and Vickie Jacks Conway. In addition to Sunday’s service, future worship services later this month also will pay tribute to the church’s history.
“It’s humbling to know that we’re a part of something that began by faith 150 years ago,” said the Rev. Collin Bullard, who is the church’s senior pastor. “It’s a reminder of what we find in Scripture, that all our lives are just small parts of the whole story that God is writing. We don’t know but that God is preparing to do something hundreds of years from now that depends on the faithfulness of a few people today.”
First Baptist Church’s history dates back to 1871 when it was formed in the home of one of its charter members. Shortly after organizing, the church appointed a board of trustees that secured a deed for two lots donated by the Texas and Pacific Railroad. This first house of worship was at the northwest corner of South Fredonia and South streets in Longview.
The congregation operated under the name Baptist Church of Longview until 1914, when it was incorporated as the First Baptist Church of Longview.
First Baptist Church continues to be on the same land donated by the railroad 150 years ago — though the church has made considerable expansions since then.
Since its beginnings, the church has grown in size, congregants and ministries. Today, First Baptist Church has about 500 active members and a multitude of ministries, including those for children, adults, students, college-age young adults, men and women. Additionally, its Puertas Abiertas program targets the Hispanic population.
The church has a skate park that is free for the public to use, and The ROC (Recreation Outreach Center) is an extension of the church that offers a walking track, cardio equipment, weight room, basketball court and more with membership.
Additionally, First Baptist has played a vital role in planting five other churches in Longview, including Oakland Heights, Valley View, Mobberly, Northside and Northwood.
The church also remains committed to giving back to and serving the community.
“Just last week, we hosted a fully-scholarshipped summer camp for many of the students at South Ward Elementary, which was the result of an ongoing partnership with the school,” Bullard said. “We have regular children’s, youth, adult, and senior adult ministry activities. We are currently organizing a children’s sports camp as well as a children’s music/arts camp that are free to the community this summer. We host musical and cultural events for the community. And our members are active in volunteering in many community nonprofits.”
As the church marks its 150th anniversary, it is also looking toward its future. Bullard said the church will continue to play a vital role in the faith community.
“There will always be a need for a community of people who covenant together to live humble lives of service, love and peace in the name of Jesus Christ,” he said.
Sunday’s worship service is titled, “Aware of Our Heritage — Awake to Our Future,” and Associate Pastor Kip Salser said there will be a “two-fold focus.”
“One emphasis will be ‘remembering the past,’ how God has guided and led FBC Longview over the past 150 years,” he said. “The second emphasis will be ‘looking to the future,’ how we as a church will seek to faithfully pursue loving God, loving others and making disciples in our community and around the world until Jesus comes back.”
In addition to Sunday’s worship service, former pastors also will speak at services at 11 a.m. June 20 and June 27. Cary Hilliard will be the guest speaker June 20, and Charles Hollard will speak June 27. The church also has planned a dessert social from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
First Baptist Church of Longview is at 209 E. South St. in Longview. For information, visit www.fbcl.org.