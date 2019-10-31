From Staff Reports
The Flash, Queen Elsa, Princess Jasmine, a knight, a scarecrow, a Valentine heart, cowboys and cowgirls and even a baby autumn paraded in style for parents and grandparents Wednesday in Longview.
The PREP School at First Christian Church hosted its annual Halloween parade, in which students show off their best costumes while family members snap lots of photos.
While the parade route normally means a trip around the church block, Wednesday’s rainy weather took the parade indoors to the gymnasium.
Trick-or-treaters tonight will need to bundle up: the forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a clear night with a low of around 30 degrees.