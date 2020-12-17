Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center nurse Melissa Montgomery became the first nurse to be given the COVID-19 vaccination at a Longview hospital today.
"I was very honored to have been asked," Montgomery said. "I was nervous when they first asked us to sign up but after doing research and finding out that the benefit definitely outweighs the risk, then I decided that I wanted to take it. I'm hoping that this is the first step toward ending this global pandemic."
Montgomery is among 975 Christus Good Shepherd Health System team members who will receive the COVID-19 vaccination between now and Monday. President and CEO Todd Hancock said today that employees signed up to receive all of the hospital's initial allotment of vaccines.
Hancock called today's vaccinations a "historic" event that culminates nearly a year of the COVID-19 pandemic globally and locally.
Montgomery serves as a nurse in Good Shepherd's ICU. Throughout the pandemic, she has cared for COVID-19 patients in Longview and seen the direct impact the virus had on the community. Montgomery said she is hopeful the vaccine will bring an end to the pandemic.
"I hope and encourage people of the community to get the vaccine when it's available to them and to try to end this pandemic," she said. "I'm hoping that the vaccine will help us do that, but it cannot and will not happen unless people do take advantage and receive the vaccine."
Longview's two main hospitals each received a delivery of the new COVID-19 vaccine this morning. Deliveries arrived at Longview Regional Medical Center and at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at each hospital.
Each hospital received 975 doses of the new vaccine from Pfizer, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The COVID-19 vaccine will be given in two doses including an initial injection and then a booster shot, normally 21-28 days later.
Each hospital reported that it has freezers capable of storing the vaccine at the proper temperature. Pfizer's vaccine requires a storage temperature of around minus 70 degrees Celsius. According to Pfizer, the vaccine can be stored in an ultra-low temperature freezer for up to six months.