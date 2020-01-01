Ten people and three dogs spent a chilly, cloudy morning of the new year and decade Wednesday enjoying a 45-minute hike through the woods at Martin Creek Lake State Park near Tatum.
They said they came to enjoy nature — and not with any New Year's resolutions in mind.
"We thought it would be fun looking at nature," said Tori Johnson, 15, of Henderson. "You can't find it in the city."
Tori came with her lifelong friend, Stephanie Fulgham, who is also 15 and from Henderson. The girls said they formerly lived in Dallas and have visited the state park before, as had other hikers.
The thought of going on a hike on the first day of the new year and decade also appealed to Rana Newbury, who teaches third-grade math and science at Chapel Hill ISD.
"I've never been on a first-day hike before," said Newbury, who added she was motivated in part because she now lives closer to Martin Lake.
Newbury arrived with her birddog mix, Lucky. She chose the dog's name because she said was lucky to find it on a street in October 2016 before she took the dog in.
The hikers followed the lead of park host Gary Sutlive, who took them for about a 2-mile walk on the Harmony Hill Trail. Sarah Hurst, the interim state park superintendent, joined the hike on her day off.
The group hiked through a mostly level trail covered with leaves and pine needles and occasionally over rocks covered in moss. A roaring sound from the Martin Lake Power Plant, dogs yelping and occasional conversations broke the silence.
Sutlive pointed out a cedar tree with bark that he said was stripped by squirrels climbing it.
"When they climb up it, it makes the bark look fuzzy," he said.
The hikers walked along a wide stretch through a power line right of way that appeared mowed.
Sutlive chopped a burned stump of a pine tree with his knife, sliced a piece of it and invited the hikers to smell it. He said it smelled like turpentine.
Most of the hikers kept their pace, but the Kelley family of four from White Oak fell behind apparently because they were trying to train Hudson. They adopted the Doodle a month ago and took the canine for an overnight stay at the state park to adjust Hudson to the family's monthly camping trips.
"He is great at home with the kids," said Chesley Kelley, who arrived with husband Terrence, son Jefferson, 4, and daughter Waverly, 6. Terrence carried his son on his shoulders.
"He just wants everyone to pet him," she said of Hudson. "He does not chew up everything. He is so well behaved."
Other hikers who brought a dog were Bob and Lisa Miller, both registered nurses who live in Henderson. Gracie, a Chihuahua Shih Tzu mix, kept them company.
"We enjoyed the hike, getting outdoors," Lisa Miller said at its conclusion. "Gracie really liked it. She could not stop running."