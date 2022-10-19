The first lady of Texas brought a four-legged friend with her Wednesday to deliver a simple message to the Republican Women of Gregg County.
Cecilia Abbott, wife of Gov. Greg Abbott, posed with their dog Pancake for pictures before addressing the women and others gathered at the Summit Club. Her husband, a Republican, will face Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke and several other candidates in the Nov. 8 election.
"Pancake told me her daddy is her favorite parent, and at first I was a little offended, but I have to admit Greg Abbott is my favorite, too," Cecilia Abbott said. "And that's why we're here today, right, to talk to you all about how important it is to vote for Greg Abbott and all the Republicans on the ballot in this upcoming election."
The governor spent part of his childhood in Longview and was a member of Boy Scout Troop 201, based at Teague Park.
"I cannot tell you how many times he has taken me by that fort," Cecilia Abbott said of the troop's Scout Hut, which now has an historical marker.
Early voting in the November elections starts Monday, and the general election is about 20 days away, she said.
"We must continue to elect at all levels of government, Republicans who are committed to upholding our Texas values of ... faith, family and freedom," she continued. "When you head to the polls, make sure you bring a friend, bring a family member or give someone a ride — whatever it takes to make sure everyone is voting."
She said it's important for Republicans to join together in support of Republican candidates, noting that many people in the audience have been out, knocking on doors and making phone calls.
"When Republicans unite, Republics win," Abbott said. "Greg and I and Pancake cannot thank you enough for all the hard work you're doing. ... We are so thankful for all of you, and we couldn't do it without you, for sure."