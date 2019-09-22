The first of four community meetings planned by Longview ISD to gather input on a district-wide charter plan is scheduled Monday.
District officials say the goal is to gather community input and answer residents’ questions.
Monday’s meeting is set 6 to 7:15 p.m. at East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy, 519 W. South St. in Longview.
The three other meetings also are set 6 to 7:15 p.m on these dates and at these locations:
■ Oct. 1: Forest Park Magnet School, 1644 N. Eastman Road
■ Oct. 8: Judson STEAM Academy, 5745 Judson Road
■ Nov. 5: Longview High School, 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway