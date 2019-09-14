From staff reports
Members of the city of Longview’s 2020 Census Task Force have scheduled their first meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Longview Public Library.
According to a meeting agenda released this week, members will review goals for the task force and Complete Count Committee. They will also discuss a meeting schedule before hearing from Evie Henson, Partnership Specialist for the 2020 Decennial Census Dallas Regional Census Center, which is part of the U.S. Census Bureau’s Denver Region.
Longview’s City Council created and appointed the group to lead local efforts that ensure every resident is counted during the U.S. Census next year.
The Census Task Force includes several superintendents and administrators from Longview, Pine Tree and Spring Hill ISDs, more than a half-dozen faith leaders, a representative of the Greater Longview Area Apartment Association, a retired college president and a navigator for the Northeast Texas Housing Consortium.
The meeting is set inside the Moeschle Room near the library’s main entrance. An opportunity for residents’ comments will be provided.