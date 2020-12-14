The first of several new hangars will be coming soon to the East Texas Regional Airport, thanks to improvements that have paved the way for the development.
On Monday, Gregg County Commissioners approved a ground lease agreement with Daniel Filer that will allow Filer to build a hangar at the airport. This marks the first of three new hangars planned for the southwest area of the airport.
"This is the first one, and we have three more parties interested in building in that area, so that's good news. We're filling up fast," Airport Director Roy Miller said. "It's good for the airport, and it's good for the community. We're really excited about it."
For about three years, the county-owned airport has been working to develop the southwest aviation area by installing new taxiways, a perimeter road and fencing, Miller said. In 2019, East Texas Regional Airport received a $1.5 million Federal Aviation Administration grant, matching locally with $150,000, to build a new taxiway at the airport.
Miller said that prior to the taxiway's construction, new development was challenging.
"Our issue was that we were out of areas to the develop that could access the runways and taxiways," he explained. "So, by building this new infrastructure, there is a pent-up demand that we weren't quite aware of."
The ground lease agreements for hangars allow other people to lease land at the airport, then they pay for the hangars to be constructed.
"As soon as we got finished (with the taxiway construction), we had people calling us to build hangars," Miller said.
The agreement approved Monday with Filer will allow Filer, a U.S. Navy veteran and commercial pilot, to build a hangar to house his personal aircraft. Miller said Filer owns a vintage Russian MiG aircraft that he restored.
The agreement with Filer is a five-year lease that can be renewed up to four successive times for five years each term. During the first term of the lease, Filer will pay the county $2,610 annually — a rate of 0.12 cents per square footage leased for a total of 21,750 square feet. After the initial term, rent may be increased for each term renewal.
In other business Monday, commissioners approved a $7,200 funding agreement with Parenting Resource Center of East Texas and agreed to assist the City of Easton with patching Greenwood Road. The county's Pct. 4 Road and Bridge department will provide labor and equipment while the City of Easton will provide necessary materials for the project.