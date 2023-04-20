First Presbyterian Church in Longview is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend.
The church’s “Sesquicentennial Sunday: Celebrating 150 Years of Worship” anniversary celebration is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with coffee and visitation followed by the worship service and a luncheon.
“We’ve got a group of people who have been planning this for a while, and we’ve been collecting history,” said the Rev. Kendal Land, the church’s pastor. “We have a few people who have been doing a great job of collecting all the memorabilia, little pieces of our history from different documents and bulletins, and we’re bringing all that back together.”
Land credits church member Laney Mobley for gathering and compiling all the information on the history.
“For this celebration, she has been collecting and organizing all this history and creating narrative stories,” he said.
Jan Paine, co-chairwoman of the 150th celebration, said the church has been preparing for the event for at least a year.
“The most important part was to compile the history. There will be pictures, written documents and painted drawing in the historical display and written letters from people from the past,” Paine said. “One of our former members had written the history up until the time of her death, and Laney has picked it up from there and brought it up to date.”
Land said committee members also have been asking members and past members to share any information they might have concerning the church.
“We’re making the parlor at the church a temporary history museum,” Land said. “It’s a display that will tell the chronological and narrative story of the church with all these little bits and pieces of memorabilia.”
Paine said the display will be across from Grace Hall, where the lunch celebration will take place.
“The lunch celebration is a catered lunch and we’ll have the reading of the proclamation from the mayor (Andy Mack) and another document from (Judge) Bill Stoudt,” she said.
The history
First Presbyterian Church was established by nine resident members of the Old School Southern Presbyterian Church as a mission in the new town of Longview in 1872. The first church, a one-room white frame building with a steeple, was erected on land donated by the Texas and Pacific Railroad in 1874. The Rev. James H. Wiggins was installed as the first full-time pastor.
The congregation helped establish two mission churches in the area by 1894. The second church, built on the same site in 1900, was red brick, English Gothic with two front entrances and a steeple to house the bell.
By 1940, the church had grown to the point where a larger building was needed. The red brick structure was demolished and replaced with the current sanctuary, and the rooms were enclosed by the dark, red bricks. The cornerstone was placed Oct. 6, 1940.
The Old School Presbyterian Church South was officially renamed First Presbyterian Church of Longview at a congregational meeting Oct. 16, 1940. The dedication and first service in the new building were held March 16, 1941.
Between 1946 and 1995, the church pastors included the Revs. Thomas Talbot, Steven Cook and William O’Neal. During this period, the Presbyterian Children’s Center was established, the Holtkamp pipe organ was installed, renovations were made to the sanctuary and the church received its historical marker.
The Rev. Jonathan Jehorek served as pastor from 1996-2012, followed by the Rev. Harry Meissner from 2012 to 2014.
Land became pastor in 2014.
“I became pastor here in the summer of 2014, and there has been a lot of change. When I came to the church, it was two years after the church went through a split,” he said. “Since that time, it’s done a really good job of getting healthier, getting stable, reaching out to the community, establishing connections in the community and really increasing not just attendance but also involvement among people in the community with the church.”
The split Land referred to happened in 2012 when some members of the church voted in favor of leaving the denomination over various issues.
“There were congregations that wanted to leave the denomination for a variety of reasons and form another church,” Land said. “And they did. And that church is the Evangelical Presbyterian Church that’s on the north side of town.”
Mobley said the split in the church was due primarily to disillusionment and distrust of the church leadership as well as disagreements over the national church polity.
“The remnant that remained was a strong, vibrant and welcoming community of believers in the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” she said.
Mobley said, “The population deeply decreased when we had our split in 2012, and we have grown slowly from that continuously and are slowly recovering from COVID.”
Ministries grow
First Presbyterian Church also has grown in its ministries.
“On a local level, many members of our congregation are involved in a lot of activities around town. But the church directly supports quite a few other ministries and nonprofits in Longview,” Land said. “Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services has an office out of our church, so we’ve been supportive of them and what they do in the community.”
Land said before COVID-19, the church had different activities for unemployed or retired people to come to the church for activities and meals.
“And it wasn’t just for people in our congregation, it was for anyone who wanted to come,” he said. The church also has a Presbyterian Children’s Center for children 6 weeks to 6 years old.”
Land said First Presbyterian also supports Longview Community Ministries, Newgate Mission, One Love Longview and Meals with Love.
“We stay busy, but we try to do what we’re called to do, and that is to serve God and this community,” Land said. “We’re also one of the founding churches that continue to support Theology on Tap.”
Land said First Presbyterian is an open and accepting community.
“We want anybody and everybody to come and join us,” he said. “We also try to do things for folks who will never feel comfortable in church so we try to provide opportunities for them to do things out of church, such as Theology on Tap at the Oil Horse. We do that once a month.”
Another thing about First Presbyterian, Land said, is the congregation has learned how to be real with one another and to accept others for who they really are.
“No one is hiding anything from anybody, and we’re all trying to be respectful of the different opinions and ideas that everybody in the congregation has,” he said.