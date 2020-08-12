Although he's heard people say there's no way kids will wear a mask during school, Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry is confident in his students.
"People said over the summer, 'Kids can’t do it.' Well, I think kids can," he said Wednesday as his district welcomed students back to campus. "We’re going to talk to our students today about student leadership, and we’ve already seen it in our athletic program and our band program. Already the first five minutes of school kids are showing up with their masks on and keeping them on."
Spring Hill ISD has started the school year with staggered attendance, meaning only a third of the students will be at school the rest of the week before all students return Monday.
The staggered start helps decrease any first-day confusion as students and staff adjust to new safety guidelines to combat COVID-19, Guidry said.
Though Spring Hill High School's campus had fewer students than usual Wednesday, Principal Rusty Robinett said the level of excitement was the same as other years.
"We have not seen these kids in five months," he said. "I couldn’t sleep last night because I could not wait to see the kids."
At the high school, students are wearing masks in the building, desks have extra distance between them and cafeteria tables are spaced out and some added in the area outside so students can spread out to eat, Robinett said.
Inside the campus, touch-free hand sanitizer dispensers are installed in the middle of the hall so students can easily sanitize their hands between classes, and a sign reminds people to social distance.
Robinett said there are mask breaks for students built into each class period.
"All the downstairs teachers will have the first five minutes of their class to let (students) go outside and get 6 feet apart and get a five-minute mask break," he said. "The upstairs teachers have the last five minutes of their class."
Junior Nick Bodenheimer said he adjusted to wearing a mask and other personal safety guidelines while in quarantine in the spring, but not having group work will be new to him.
"It will be interesting how the class goes, and it will be interesting Monday when everybody is here," he said. "It’s just going to be different, but I think it will be fine."
Robinett said many classes will utilize Google Docs so students can work on separate computers on the same assignment.
He said students using shared computers will wear gloves.
"There’s nerves because it’s different. Instruction will look a little bit different when you have a mask," he said. "But the excitement of seeing the kids is, like, doubled because we haven’t seen the kids in five months. We do this because we love being around kids."