Fourth-grader Victoria Alvarez said she was so eager to return to Pine Tree ISD's Parkway Elementary School that she couldn't sleep Tuesday night.
"It felt like something new, but I’ve been here since first grade," she said Wednesday.
She was not alone in her excitement. Her classmate, Caleb Davis, audibly cheered when it was time for math drills.
When Pine Tree ISD students arrived Wednesday morning to their campuses, they were required to wear masks or face shields and stopped for temperature checks before entering buildings.
The district has staggered its opening — a third of students returned Wednesday with another third today and Friday. All students will be on campuses Monday. About 23% of Pine Tree ISD students are taking part in remote learning.
Fourth-grade teacher Sara King said her full class will have 19 students, but three were there Wednesday.
Her classroom was set up with tables spread out, and since there were so few students Wednesday, they could be spaced out enough so wearing masks at their desks wasn't needed.
Beginning Monday, however, students will be required in classrooms. The district's policy is for face coverings to be worn at all times when students cannot be 6 feet apart.
King said the safety measures didn't radically change her classroom setup, although she got dividers for students to use at their desks and still plans to let the children collaborate with their masks on.
The students have adjusted to the mandatory masks and temperature checks, King said. Since they need to wear masks outside of school and also see their teachers have their temperatures scanned, it helps desensitize them so they are not scared.
But King said she still needed to find ways to teach about the safety protocols and their importance.
She plans to creatively use the word "travel" in the class. She told her students any time they leave their desk they are "traveling," and when they travel, they need to wear a mask.
“On Monday, we will make a self portrait with a mask on, but when you unfold it, it shows the rest of the face," she said. "So, it shows we’re all wearing a mask, but we’re still all unique.”