Nikita Mumphrey said she believes behind every star her campus gets on its Texas Education Agency accountability report is a face.
Whether that face is a student, teacher, administrator, custodian or cafeteria worker, the Bramlette STEAM Academy principal said team effort is the reason the campus earned all the distinctions for which it is eligible from TEA.
Five campuses in East Texas earned the maximum number of distinctions they can receive from TEA. Those campuses are Bramlette, Hudson PEP Elementary School and Foster Middle School in Longview ISD; Union Grove High School; and Hallsville North Elementary School.
According to TEA, distinction designations are awarded for achievement in several areas and are based on performance relative to a group of campuses of similar type, size, grade span and student demographics.
Rachel Evers, Union Grove High School principal, said individualized instruction helped set her campus apart for distinctions.
“We are looking at each kid individually and looking at where they are weaker or stronger in an area and what do they need to focus on,” she said. “We focus a lot on growth — not just year-to-year, but during the year — we want to show growth.”
The campus has a “power hour” with small group time so students can get additional help.
“Our motto is ‘Every kid, every day’ and that means looking at each kid and what their needs are,” Evers said, “whether that student is high-performing or low-performing.”
Union Grove ISD Superintendent Kelly Moore said the success of the campus is a team effort.
“I appreciate the principals and their hard work, as well,” she said. “All of that goes to the teachers and the students for their hard work.”
At Hallsville North Elementary School, Principal Danieli Parker said she is particularly proud of earning the distinctions for closing the achievement gap and post-secondary readiness.
“Closing the achievement gap, we’re really proud of that because that is looking at how are all students doing compared to each other,” she said. “What we’re seeing is, no matter what background the student has, we’re getting achievement.”
The post-secondary readiness distinction means students are not just barely passing state standards, Parker said. They are going beyond and getting a solid foundation for their next years in school.
That mindset is more important than test scores, she said.
“With state assessments, they’re often looked at negatively and like everybody is teaching to the test,” she said. “We teach to the standards. We believe if you teach to the standards, then success will come. It’s not just ‘Can they pass this test?’ But ‘Can they do what is expected at their grade level?’”
Mumphrey said she is especially proud of the Academic Achievement in Science distinction as a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics school.
“That is a distinction that we did not receive last year,” she said. “My teachers were very, very driven to look at the data and determine what can we do differently to enhance the knowledge for the students in the content of science.”
Mumphrey said part of that enhanced knowledge was the STEAM Team — a group of eight instructors who visit classrooms to provide enrichment in STEAM areas.
“I am so very proud of the work, the sacrifice, the commitment and the dedication of every teacher, every instructional assistant, our custodial staff, my cafeteria staff that prepares meals, the students who come in prepared, excited and ready to learn every day,” she said. “We can teach it, but the children have to have a desire to want to learn it. And my students want to learn. They want to be better. They want to be greater.”