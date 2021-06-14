In fair Kilgore, where we lay our scene, Nathan Noel and Jo Garcia Reger stood in the lobby of the old U.S. Post Office Monday dressed head to toe in Italian Renaissance costume.
The two recited a scene from William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” a brief preview of the upcoming 2021 season of the Texas Shakespeare Festival that begins July 1.
Reger’s blue gown, covered in butterflies, pooled on the floor like something from a fairy tale in contrast with the historical post office.
“You kiss by the book,” Reger exclaimed, quoting Act 1, Scene 5 of the play.
During the media day, the cast and crew said they were thrilled to be getting back to shows.
The Texas Shakespeare Festival this season will feature five shows that were originally planned for this past year before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season. In addition to “Romeo and Juliet,” which opens July 3, the season features Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” which begins July 1. “The Book of Will” by Lauren Gunderson opens July 2. The music version of “The Bridges of Madison County” by Marsha Norman and Jason Robert Brown opens July 4, and a world premiere children’s production of “The Gnomes of Gnot-A-Hill'' by festival alumni Grace Abele and DJ Canaday opens July 21. The festival closes Aug. 1.
“We’ve been waiting for over a year,” Managing Director John Dodd said. “It’s exciting for us.”
This is Dodd’s 36th season with the festival.
“I think people are always surprised how much work it takes to put on the show,” Dodd said.
Artistic Director Meagan Simpson said that missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19, the company has been sitting with these shows for about 22 months.
“It feels like we’re farmers, theatre farmers and so much of the year is planting the seeds and waiting,” Simpson said. “It feels like we’re about to harvest because as soon as July 1 hits, then we get to share all this stuff that we’ve been working on. So, that’s what I am excited about — feeling like we’re in the season of bounty and the season of harvest.”
This is the first festival for Simpson as artistic director, though she has been involved for years.
“I feel very proud of what we’ve got,” Simpson said.
The festival has not performed “The Merry Wives of Windsor” since 2012. This season will be only the second time it has done the show. This company is putting a twist on the play, setting the comedy in the early 1900s with the suffrage movement in the air.
This will be the fourth season to include “Romeo and Juliet” for the festival.
“The Book of Will,” though not written by Shakespeare, is set in the time of his death when two of his friends, Henry Condell and John Heminges, work to publish his works while still mourning.
“I think it's going to be kind of a surprise hit for people because most people won't know what it is, but it's this beautiful blend of contemporary and Elizabethan,” Simpson said. “Even the language is very contemporary, but it's set in Shakespeare's time. It's just such an exciting story, beautifully staged, beautifully acted — so I think audiences are really going to like that one.”
Dodd said he is excited for the community to see the musical version of “The Bridges of Madison County” among the other shows.
“I think it works better than the movie,” he said of the musical.
Each season, the festival offers a children's show. This year's “The Gnomes of Gnot-A-Hill” is a world premiere by festival alumni.
“It’s very funny and we always like to remind adults that they should come too,” Simpson said. “It's kind of like, you know a Disney movie or a Pixar movie. There's a lot of Easter eggs for adults and a lot of fun for the whole family.”
When the season schedule was announced in April, the festival was capped at 50% capacity due to the pandemic. With restrictions lifted, the auditorium will be opened to full capacity.
“We're so excited. We feel so grateful that we're able to do this because even a few months ago there was a possibility we would have to cancel again,” Simpson said. “The way that everything's rolled out and the way that it's been, we're just so excited and we cannot wait to welcome back our patrons. Just to see everybody and be able to do this all again, it’s wonderful.”
Tickets for the performances are available.
“We’re probably about 60 to 65% sold already,” she said.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit texasshakespeare.com or call (903) 983-8601.