Kathy Livingston home-schools her five children, and one of her biggest tools for teaching her family is flexibility.
Livingston is part of the Longview Area Relaxed Home Educators, a support group for parents who home-school.
While Livingston chose to home-school her children at their Longview home, thousands of parents across East Texas were thrown into home-school situations when schools shut down because of COVID-19.
Some of the advice Livingston has for parents in these unexpected circumstances hinge on flexibility.
“Do school anywhere. Don’t feel like you have to do it sitting at a desk or table. Take it outside. Go in the living room. You can school anywhere,” she said. “Make the changes you need to. If you need to work orally, do that; you can let the child tell you the answers, and you can type them in. Whatever changes you have to make to make this more successful, make those changes.”
Another helpful resource for Livingston is a support group of parents who home-school, she said.
One local support group is the Christian Home Educators Community. President Laura Hill said the group serves the Longview, Hallsville and Marshall area.
Hill, who lives in Gladewater, home-schools her five children and said she likes the freedom in scheduling.
She said her sister-in-law’s children attend public schools, and her sister-in-law now is working from home while teaching her children.
“What they’re having to do is re-create school at home, which is a hard thing to translate,” she said. “My advice I’ve given my sister-in-law is, you can’t do what the school does at home. You can’t start at 7:30 every morning and spend 50 minutes on math, and go to their grammar class, and move to their PE class.
“You kind of have to understand that it’s going to take a whole lot less time because you’re just working with that one student. And be a whole lot more flexible when it comes to breaks and things throughout the day,” Hill said.
Parents also should take the time at home to help their children read more books and explore some other interests they might not get to at school, she said.
“I think, especially in the younger grades — a lot of time reading, a lot of time outside. We do a lot of journaling — a lot of time journaling their thoughts, because it’s probably a lot for them to process right now,” Hill said.
Livingston said she encourages parents to spend more time outside noticing the environment. She also said families could benefit from looking at art together or listening to music.
“Those things can recharge everybody and get them back motivated to go back to the more mundane work that they have to do,” she said. “Just feel free to make the changes you need to, because you have to make this work in your home, and nobody else’s home is like yours.”