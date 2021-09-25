Summer Johnston eyed bright purple plants called Joseph’s Coat on Saturday at the Gregg County Master Gardeners annual plant sale.
“I’m not a master gardener in any way, but I just wanted to see the plants they had,” she said.
Johnston drove from Henderson to the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center for the event. As she browsed the offerings spread out in the arboretum, she filled a wagon with several varieties to purchase.
“Just picked up a few things I like, and I’ll try to keep them alive,” she said with a chuckle. She said picked up gardening during the pandemic because she loves flowers and plants.
Johnston was not the only attendee at the plant sale who began gardening as a hobby during the past year-and-a-half.
Shaniqua Davis, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agricultural and natural resources extension agent, said gardening gained new popularity when people were “stuck at home” during the pandemic shutdowns.
“A lot of people, because of being at home more now and working from home, have actually started just gardening in general,” she said. “A lot of people have decided to start vegetable gardening, producing their own foods.”
Gregg County Master Gardeners are part of the Master Gardener Association through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Master Gardeners take an active interest in their lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers and gardens, according to the group.
All plants at the sale are grown by area Master Gardeners.
One of the goals of the Master Gardeners and the extension service is education and promotion of horticulture.
“The main thing now is teaching people to properly care for their plants,” Davis said, noting the increase of people taking on gardening as a hobby. “Teaching planting times, harvesting times, caring for those plants, like when to water. Things like that, you know, just proper maintenance and care.”
The plant sale is a fundraiser for educational events and funds scholarships to graduating seniors going into agriculture or horticulture fields.
Last year, the first year for the scholarships, included two for $1,000 each.
“All of our Master Gardeners work throughout the year to propagate and grow all these plants,” Davis said. “This year with the freeze that we had, some of the plants got hit real hard. They were scrounging around doing their best trying to get them back up to what they need to be.”
More than 670 plants were available at three prices depending on the plant — $1, $5 or $15.
Lesley Luymes of Longview picked up a bright yellow celosia and a house plant called Devil’s Backbone.
“I’ve been kind of looking for new stuff that I’ve never planted before,” she said. “I’m trying to put more inside my house versus outside. I already have a lot outside.”
She has been gardening for a while and said she shares that love with her daughter, who likes to help water the plants.
“It’s nice for us to do it together,” Luymes said.
She said the pandemic also helped her get back into gardening after taking a step back a few years ago.
“My mom is a gardener, so we were always outside weeding and potting,” Luymes said. “This year, I've really gotten back into getting my house landscape ready.”
Dozens of gardeners of various experience levels came through the sale. Coffee and pastries were available, including cupcakes from Dibble’s Delights of Gilmer who brought a wooden cupcake cutout that children could pose with.
Local artist Dana Huber worked on a sidewalk chalk drawing of a large pink flower.
Davis said all gardeners are welcome to start training to become a certified Master Gardener in January.
More information on Gregg County Master Gardener training can be found through the extension office, Davis said.