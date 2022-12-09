A local pharmacist says influenza medications and other basic upper respiratory infection medications are in short supply as the Longview area experiences high flu activity.
The Walgreens Flu Index, which uses data from retail prescriptions at the company's stores for antiviral medications to treat the flu, shows mainly southern states at high levels of flu activity.
The most recent index for the week ending Dec. 3 shows Texas is ranked eighth in the country among states/territories with recorded flu activity, while the Longview/Tyler region is 17th in the country among designated market areas.
Louis Morgan Drug No. 4 pharmacist and co-owner Shawn Sams said the store has been seeing a lot of activity, from customers getting flu vaccinations to filling flu-related prescriptions.
"Most of what I'm seeing reported is Type A — the more severe, aggressive flu bug," Sams said.
Flu season typically lasts from October to March and sometimes into April, he said.
The antiviral medication Tamiflu has been in big demand, with Sam's pharmacy dispensing such regular doses that it's starting to run low, he said.
While the flu is considered a viral infection, bacterial infections such as pneumonia also are common during winter months, and people can often get sick with both, he said. This makes the shortage of appropriate medications even more significant.
"There's been a lot of shortages in basic upper respiratory infection type meds," Sams said.
Basic drugs such as amoxicillin also have been difficult to get in stock, he added. He attributes the shortage to a combination of factors including supply chain disruptions that occurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the production of drugs in general.
"They move slower — we don't get them as quickly as we have in the past," Sams said.
Health officials anticipated a severe flu season based on some of the data coming out of Australia earlier in the year, he said. The southern hemisphere is commonly used as a measure for health trends, he said. Based on the data he saw, Sams ordered enough meds to try to prevent a shortage at his store, he said.
According to Sams, the flu hit Texas early this year, which could be in part due to recent weather fluctuations. While the state tends to run warm even into the winter months, cold weather moved in earlier this year that often causes people to jump back and forth from being inside to going outside, he said.
"That just lends itself to the likelihood of infection spreading," he said.
Additionally, a decrease in the use of masks also be a factor in spreading the flu, he said. During the past few years when people were using masks more frequently, the spread of flu wasn't seen as high as it's been this year, he said.
Sams stressed the importance of getting a flu shot, which is a combination of four strains — two Type A and two Type B — with the current strain circulating being Type A, he said. Every year, flu shot manufacturers select what they believe to be the most dominant strain and put that in the vaccine, he said.
"Everything that I've read to this point, the selection that (flu shot manufacturers) made this year has been effective," Sams said.
He added it was important to remember that the flu shot doesn't 100% prevent someone from getting the flu, but rather it helps prevent the illness from becoming severe and leading to hospitalization.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said hospitals and emergency room clinics in the area are seeing high cases of flu infections. He added that RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) has been particularly high in children, he said.
COVID-19 cases also have increased and have been in the double digits for more than a week, he said.
Browne added, however, that COVID-19 cases generally have not been as severe as previous infections, and fewer people are in ICUs.
Browne speculated that the holiday season could have caused an uptick in cases with many people coming in from out of town to visit family and large gatherings occurring.
"We're certainly seeing an influx because of more people together and less isolations," he said. "Two years of hardly any flu and RSV, because of the intense things we did with COVID, (that) made those less common, and now we're seeing a rebound."