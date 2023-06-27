Flying Burger & Seafood in Longview closed permanently Tuesday.
The restaurant opened on Hawkins Parkway about four years ago.
The closing was announced on Facebook with little explanation.
"Hey, I'm sorry to inform everyone but our Longview store will be shutting down today permanently due to other things ... we loved your business but we are saying farewell," the Facebook post states.
A call Tuesday to what the company website indicated is its headquarters appeared to ring to a restaurant in Magnolia, Arkansas, based on background noise during the phone call.
The person who answered the phone couldn't provide a phone number to reach someone to inquire about what happened to the Longview location. No one answered the phone at the Longview location.