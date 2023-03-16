Emerson Small, 7, ran to keep her starry kite adrift Wednesday as it flew in the wind with its blue tails trailing behind.
Hers was one of numerous kites speckling the field at Lear Park in Longview as part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s second annual Kite Festival. Recreation supervisor Marina Garcia said last year’s event drew more than 700 attendees.
Families and friends attended the event which included vendors, food trucks, a DJ, inflatables, games, giveaways and more. At 2 p.m., bubble magician and children’s comedian Brett Roberts was set to present his bubble show.
Some sat in lawn chairs while others had brought blankets and a picnic to enjoy on the breezy day.
Emerson was brought to the festival with sister Blakely, 5, by grandparents Arlee and Cary Small. It was the group’s first time attending the festival, Arlee Small said.
“It seemed like a good opportunity for us to bring our grandkids out, spend some time with them and we’ve flown kites before and they just love it and so here we are,” Arlee Small said.
She heard about the event in the newspaper and said she often looks for outdoor events to attend with her granddaughters.
“We just look for opportunities to be outside when it’s pretty and just enjoy the day and God’s beauty that he gave us and just spend time with the girls,” Arlee Small said.
After a gust of wind brought Emerson’s kite down she walked over and said she believes she’s “pretty good” at flying kites. She added that she wanted to come to the festival because “I just really like flying kites and I like to have fun.”
Jennifer Randell stood near one of the inflatables helping her son Lincoln, 3, and daughter Elena, 2, keep their kites afloat. It was the family’s first time attending the festival and she decided to check it out after learning about it through a Facebook ad, she said.
“My kids have never flown a kite before so I figured they would just be in awe of all the kites in the sky and they are,” Randell said.
The three had arrived shortly after the event started at noon and Randell said since then, her children hadn’t wanted to put their kites down. She added that she thought the free event was a good way to bring the community together and gave the city a positive look.
Mike Soper’s dragon-shaped kite seemed to be one of the highest flying ones and garnered the attention of many children who walked by and pointed at it. Soper, his wife Zeze, and their grandson Luke Pyland, 5, from Ore City returned to the event after attending the first one last year, he said.
“We came last year and spent half a day here and we got here early today and…the conditions are absolutely perfect as you can see,” Soper said while maintaining his kite’s height.
They decided to come back a second year for the atmosphere and because they like being around others having fun, he said. Luke was especially excited to return and Soper said he couldn’t wait to unravel his kite.
He believes the event offers a way to take the stress off of daily living and gives people a chance to just enjoy life for what it’s meant to be, he said.
“I’m having a blast,” Soper said as his kite continued its ascent.