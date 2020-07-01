High school students attending college at some local universities in the fall will not have to worry about their SAT/ACT scores, and future applicants might not have to, either.
Universities such as the University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Baylor, Texas Christian and Southern Methodist have waived the testing requirements through 2021, according to the Texas Tribune.
UT Tyler has waived testing requirements for the fall.
“The university’s usual SAT/ACT prerequisites are required for fall 2021,” UT Tyler spokeswoman Beverly Golden said in a written statement. “UT Tyler will continue to monitor testing availability to determine if future waivers may be necessary.”
East Texas Baptist University in Marshall has made testing optional.
ETBU encourages students who took the test to submit scores, but it is optional for the fall admissions process, Vice President for Enrollment Jeremy Johnston said.
“ETBU is currently offering the residual ACT, the ACT test that is only valid at East Texas Baptist University, on our campus,” Johnston said. “Any student without an ACT or SAT test score is encouraged to consider taking the residual ACT for qualification of certain academic scholarship awards.”
The university is reviewing the requirement for the fall 2021 admissions process.
LeTourneau University Vice President for Admissions Carl Arnold said the school has not made a decision on testing requirements yet but it is being reviewed.
Most community colleges do not require the SAT/ACT, but students, instead, take the Texas Success Initiative Assessment.
Kilgore College spokesman Chris Craddock said on-site testing for the TSI is limited, but still available so students applying still are required to take it unless they are exempt.
Tyler Junior College spokeswoman Rebecca Sanders said the college does not require the SAT or ACT, but the scores can be used for TSI exemption or scholarship consideration.
“We encourage students who have taken SAT or ACT to send their scores to TJC, but those tests are not required for admission,” she said. “Students can register for fall classes without taking the TSI, but they must complete it by Aug. 1 or will be dropped from classes.”
Panola College spokeswoman Jessica Pace said the Carthage campus uses the TSI in admissions, and the test can be taken remotely.