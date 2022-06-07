The East Texas Food bank has commenced its Summer Food Program which aims to combat hunger and food insecurity among children during the summer break.
Food bank Communication Manager Michael Hetrick said the program started in 2005 and is designed to help children who don't have access to free and reduced-price meals during the summer.
"So many kids depends on those school breakfasts and lunches so when school is out a lot of those kids don't have the option to find those meals. So parents that are working might have to leave them (at home) with meals that aren't as health or nutritious as the meals we provide," Hetrick said.
Meals provided by the food bank meet the daily nutrition requirements of children and teens and usually come with fruit and vegetables, some form of protein and milk, Hetrick said. He added that many parents have to look for cost-efficient options for their children's meals which often means foods that aren't nutritious to them.
In East Texas today, one in four children are at-risk of being hungry so this summer program helps fill that gap, Hetrick said.
According to information from the food bank, it served over 28,000 meals to children across East Texas in 2021. The goal this year is to serve 50,000 meals. Prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the food bank was serving significantly more meals during the summer, Hetrick said. In 2019 it served just over 66,000 meals and in past years it hit over 100,000 meals served in one summer, Hetrick said.
"The pandemic brought a lot of our meals down because people didn't really want to get out and we also had some different distribution methods during that time," Hetrick said.
Hetrick said the food bank is trying to "ramp back up" it's number of meals served to pre-pandemic levels. The summer program has always required meals to be eaten at the site they're served at, Hetrick said. A state waiver in 2020 and 2021 allowed children to take home their meals to encourage participation in the program without having families fear COVID exposure, Hetrick said. This year the program will return to form and meals will have to be eaten on-site, Hetrick said.
There are set to be two summer feeding sites in Gregg County: Woodland Hills at Mason Creek located at 14206 FM 968 W in Longview and the Boys and Girls Club of Kilgore at 724 Harris St. in Kilgore.
The Longview location is set to be open noon to 1:15 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 13 to Aug. 12 and this location will only offer lunch. The Kilgore location is set to open for breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. and for lunch noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 7 to July 29.
Registration and/or proof of age or income is not required to participate in the program. Depending on the site, activities/a play area may be available for children.
For more information visit easttexasfoodbank.org/summerfood or call 903-597-3663