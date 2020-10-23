Three Chick-fil-A locations in Longview will host Baked Goods for Backpacks on Oct. 26 to 31 to benefit the East Texas Food Bank’s BackPack Program.
Each purchase of a brownie or cookie at one of the Longview restaurants will result in a donation to the food bank’s child hunger program.
Chick-fil-A is holding the promotion because of the increased rate of food insecurity among East Texas children due to the pandemic, according to East Texas Food Bank officials.
The BackPack Program works with local schools to identify children at-risk of hunger and provides them with a free backpack of food on Fridays so they will have nourishment over the weekend, according to the food bank.