The East Texas Food Bank has scheduled another drive-thru distribution from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Longview Fairgrounds.
Vehicles will need to enter from 300 W. Cotton St. and follow the route and traffic control directions.
Food bank officials said the distribution will be postponed if there is lightning within one hour of the event because of inclement weather.
The distribution is drive-thru only, according to food bank officials. There are no eligibility requirements or identification needed, and multiple households can ride together.
To pick up food boxes for someone else, a hand-written note from that person with name, address, permission for you to make the pickup and the person’s signature must be provided, according to food bank officials. The note or a photo of it will be accepted.
Families seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit easttexasfoodbank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food resources.