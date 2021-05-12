The East Texas Food Bank has scheduled another drive-thru food distribution starting at 8 a.m. Friday at the Longview Fairgrounds.
Vehicles will need to enter from 300 W. Cotton St. and follow the route and traffic control directions.
The distribution is drive-thru only, according to food bank officials.
There are no eligibility requirements or identification needed, and multiple households can ride together.
To pick up food boxes for someone else, a hand-written note from that person with name, address, permission for you to make the pickup and the person’s signature must be provided, according to food bank officials. The note or a photo of it will be accepted.
Families seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit easttexasfoodbank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest resources.