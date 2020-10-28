The East Texas Food Bank is teaming with area Whataburger restaurants for a food drive and fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Customers who donate a minimum of three cans, three non-perishable food items or $3, either in the restaurant or drive-thru, will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger as a thank you for supporting the East Texas Food Bank. Every $1 helps the East Texas Food Bank provide eight meals for community members facing hunger.
The East Texas Food Bank serves about 250,000 people in Gregg and 25 other area counties.
Whataburger locations in Kilgore, Henderson and Tyler are taking part in Monday’s effort.