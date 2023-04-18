The East Texas Food Bank has locked down a location and tentative opening for its next food distribution facility, Longview PANTRY +.
Last February, the nonprofit announced plans for the Longview Resource Center which was set to be inside the former Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church on Mobberly Avenue. Additionally, the Christus Community Impact Fund and Christus Good Shepherd Health System awarded a $100,000 grant to the East Texas Food Bank to support the new center.
Extensive renovations were needed at the church building before the center could officially open, said Dennis Cullinane, executive director of the food bank. In December, Rebecca Berkley, communications and marketing director for the food bank, said the former church building was found to have “structural deficiencies” that made upgrades to the facility financially infeasible.
“The ETFB plans to open at a different location in Longview,” Berkley previously said.
Now, not only has the location changed but the name has also received an upgrade.
Michael Hetrick, communications manager for the food bank, said the new Longview PANTRY + will be at a building at 2900 Signal Hill Drive in South Longview. The nonprofit purchased the property for $525,000 using funds from its budget, Hetrick said.
The former feed store has some work to be done before it can be transformed into a food pantry, he said. Renovations, estimated to cost between $475,000 and $500,000, include a face lift for the exterior of the building, construction of a food pantry inside, interior redesign, a new walk-in cooler, pantry modifications, replacement of the HVAC system, new signage and more.
"So total for the purchase of the property and renovations, we're looking at about $1 (million) to $1.1 million," he said.
According to Hetrick, the $100,000 from Christus went toward several food distributions at the former church building prior to setting sights on a new one. Grant funds were also used for some preliminary work that was done at the church but a majority were used for food for distributions, he said.
The facility is still set to offer various services like a benefits assistance program to help clients apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other social service benefits including Medicaid, Texas Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Medicare Savings Program and Healthy Texas Women.
Additional wrap-around services, such as Texas Workforce Commission, WIC, Greater East Texas Community Action Program, health screenings, and other services provided through collaboration with local community organizations and healthcare partnerships will also be available, he said.
A study done by Feeding America showed nearly 17% (29,810) of Gregg County residents, including 25% (8,110) of children are food-insecure and at risk of hunger. The neighborhood where the new pantry is set to be has about 14,000 residents that live in poverty, Hetrick said.
Longview PANTRY + is scheduled to distribute food five days a week and serve approximately 160 client households per day through a client-choice distribution model. This means individuals will be able to select items they want instead of receiving a box filled with groceries they might not use.
The organization estimated the new pantry will serve 866,580 meals a year.
Set days the pantry will be open have not yet been determined but the organization hopes to open by the summer of 2023, Hetrick said. Hours will be set so as to not interfere with other services provided by partner agencies and also accommodate for working families by being open in the evening and on weekends.
For more information on the Longview PANTRY + visit tinyurl.com/4ajejdt3 .