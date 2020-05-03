First United Methodist Church in Longview has planed a drive through canned food drive Monday to benefit Longview Community Ministries’ food pantry.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., donations will be accepted at the covered drive outside the church offices at 400 N. Fredonia St.
Donors are asked to place items in the trunk or backseat of vehicles, and volunteers will remove them.
The food pantry is specifically low on canned tuna/chicken and baked beans.
Financial gifts also are accepted by making a pledge. Call the church office at (903) 753-4463 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, and then mail a check (make checks payable to First United Methodist Church and write “food drive” in the memo line.)