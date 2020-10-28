{span}At least a dozen Longview businesses and other groups are continuing to collect items this week for a citywide food drive organized by a local service club whose annual fundraisers were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.{/span}
{span}The Longview-Greggton Rotary Club’s Food Drive Rodeo’s collection points are taking food and other household items through Friday. The items will benefit the Longview Dream Center, Newgate Mission, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission and Longview Community Ministries.{/span}
{span}Collection points include the Longview Public Library, Hays RV, The Cace Kitchen, Longview World of Wonders and Texana Bank on Gilmer Road. {/span}Find a full list of collection points at longviewgreggtonrotary.org .
{span}Groups also can bring collected items to the Longview Rodeo Arena on Friday or Saturday. Times for collection in the arena will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.{/span}