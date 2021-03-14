A Longview optometrist said he felt “like Santa Claus” during the recent winter storm as he delivered hundreds of meals to East Texans in need.
Through a partnership with MG Foods of Texas in Longview and members of community group One Love Longview, optometrist Blake Williams helped deliver more than 20,000 meals in the Longview area.
“To see the tears in people’s eyes — the gratitude and gratefulness,” Williams said of how he felt while delivering meals. “And not because they couldn’t afford to help themselves, but some of them just didn’t have a means of transportation in all this.”
When the winter storm hit Feb. 14, many East Texans were left without the ability to drive on icy roadways. As others did make their way to grocery stores, shelves were depleted of food which could not be restocked during the storm because trucks were unable to travel on the roads.
Williams, an optometrist with Longview Eye Associates, approached the food distribution company MG Foods to see if they could offer meals that he and other individuals with four-wheel drive vehicles could deliver.
One Love Longview came on board as well, partnering with the club East Texas Jeep Outlaws to help distribute the food, according to Amanda Veasy, co-founder of One Love Longview.
Williams said Community Healthcore assisted with identifying locations in which meals were most needed. Then, he went to MG Foods to pick up the pre-packaged foods.
“When we went to pick it up, it was already boxed and ready to deliver,” he said.
Veasy said food was delivered to a variety of locations, including White Oak Police Department, which received 11 trays of food that officers then helped distribute within their community. Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center in Gladewater and Longview hospitals, which had many staff members sleep over night at their facilities, also received donations as part of the partnership with MG Foods, she said.
Overall, during the storm, the partnership with MG Foods led to more than 20,000 pre-packaged meals being distributed in Longview and the greater East Texas community, Veasy said.
“It was heartwarming to see and help members of our community,” Williams said.