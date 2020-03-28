The city of Longview took a step this week toward making the shelter-at-home mandate easier to stomach, while also helping local businesses.
The city’s food truck regulations as written prohibit them from being in residential neighborhoods, but this week those regulations were relaxed to allow food trucks to take orders by phone or online and deliver to people’s homes. Leisha Kidd-Brooks said Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara had suggested the move.
Mayor Andy Mack agreed as a way to support local businesses, Brooks said, and the city implemented the change under the disaster declaration.
“During this time, to keep more people indoors, he’s allowing them to go into residential neighborhoods,” Brooks said.
The food trucks still can set up around town as planned for in the itineraries they filed with the city of Longview. This change gives them another avenue to conduct business.
“It’s just like a personal delivery service, but it’s just the food truck,” Brooks said, adding, though, that the trucks are not allowed to set up in a neighborhood and allow people to come up to the window to order, because that encourages groups of people to congregate. That’s not allowed in the shelter-at-home mandate.
She offered these suggestions in a Facebook announcement of the change this week:
■ Check the food trucks’ individual social media accounts and websites for logistical itineraries related to neighborhoods.
■ Adhere to all social distancing requirements and if applicable, prepay and your order will be left on your doorstep.
“It is our sincerest wish to effectively and safely contribute economically to our small businesses, alleviate the stress of cooking, while adhering to all mandates associated with the ‘shelter in place,’” Brooks said in her announcement. “Our restaurants will continue business as usual, just eliminating the ‘dine-in’ option. Thank you, Longview, for making our community an excellent place to reside and please be safe.”
Judy Raiford, whose family owns the Street-Licious Gourmet Grilled Cheese food truck, said March and April are typically the business’s busy months, and Street-Licious has lost 20 events during those two months.
“So it’s really hurt,” she said of the restrictions related to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The change by the city has helped.
“We are booked up on neighborhoods,” she said, explaining that neighborhoods have organized to plan private events where residents order online. Then, Street-Licious workers deliver their food to their cars. No cash changes hands, with payments being made electronically.
She said she hopes the situation created by the new coronavirus doesn’t extend into May.
“If this is what makes us safe, and it doesn’t come to Longview except the few cases we have, what a good call,” Raiford said. “I’m all for that. Absolutely.”