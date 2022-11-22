Jessie Jernigan says she plans to use the items provided through the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive to cook for her and her six siblings in honor of their mother.
Jernigan said Oteria Jackson passed away a few years ago at age 104. One of her hopes before she died was for her children to spend more time together, Jernigan said.
"Her wish was that her children would get together and be a family, and that's what we try to do," she said.
The box of food she received Tuesday at the annual food drive will help supplement her Thanksgiving meal plan, which she said consists of cranberry cake, chocolate cake, fruit salad and three-bean salad. Jernigan said she was looking forward to the dishes her siblings were making, including turnip greens, cornbread, purple hull peas, caramel cake and her sister's "famous" potato salad.
Thanksgiving has taken on special meaning for Jernigan and her family, so the box of food was a way to help make sure it stays that way.
"I'm a widow, and it helps me a whole lot — it really does," she said. "I think (the food drive) is very important. ... If it wasn't for this in a lot of instances, a lot of people wouldn't even have any Thanksgiving."
She added that she and her siblings would likely take time on the holiday to visit their mother's grave.
The boxes provided by the drive came stocked with canned goods and dry, shelf-stable items. Depending on the household size, one or multiple hens and loaves of bread also were distributed.
April Robinson was accompanied by her son Zacoren, 13, as she picked up her food box outside Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Robinson has four children she'll be cooking for, and with inflation affecting food prices, any help is welcome, she said, adding that many people are struggling to even have a Thanksgiving meal.
"Paying bills...things get very expensive. Electric, everything, so it helps them just where they need it at. Families, especially kids, they're not getting what they need at home," she said.
Kevin Walker stood out among the line of vehicles Tuesday as he rode up on his bicycle with a wagon attached to the back.
Walker said he volunteers at the Caring and Sharing Center, which is where he heard about the food drive.
He said he will spend Thanksgiving with his parents, adding that he aims to help his father make dressing. Walker said the box of food is going to help make their holiday meal a bit easier.
Charlotte Davis, chair of the food drive, said while the drive wasn't set to start until noon, people were already lined up at 9 a.m. outside Maude Cobb ready for their boxes. The distribution started a half hour early to accommodate people been waiting, she said.
According to Davis, enough donations and money were received from local organizations, banks, businesses and residents that the need to purchase additional items with out-of-pocket funds was low.
"We can say that this community comes together for this event," she said. "We can't ask for more, but we always get more."