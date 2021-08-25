In an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Toyota of Longview is requiring all employees be vaccinated, President Greg Michelsen said Wednesday.
The dealership issued the mandate to its employees near the beginning of August with vaccinations to be completed by Aug. 18. Michelsen said the dealership lost 8% of its staff to "voluntary resignations" but took its employee vaccination rate from 12% to 100%.
"I’m not trying to change anybody’s opinion (of the vaccine), but on this piece of property, I would prefer my people to get vaccinated," Michelsen said.
The decision was a local choice, not a corporate mandate. Michelsen said Toyota of Longview is the first Toyota dealership in the country to mandate vaccines.
Michelsen spoke with the News-Journal on Wednesday, the same day Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order banning governmental entities from issuing COVID-19 vaccine mandates regardless of a vaccine’s approval status with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Abbott's mandate came two days after Pfizer gained full FDA approval.
The governor's mandate does not apply to private businesses such as Toyota of Longview.
The dealership also posted a letter to its Facebook page Wednesday explaining the mandate.
Michelsen said he didn't make his decision lightly, and there were several reasons behind it.
First, he said he has lost friends to COVID-19. In the last six weeks, he said, three friends passed away from the virus. All three lived on the East Coast, and all were unvaccinated, he said. This week, he visited someone in the ER of Longview Regional Medical Center. There, he said, he directly saw the impact COVID-19 is having on the community as he witnessed a packed ER filled with patients who either had or had been exposed to the virus.
He also routinely reads such publications as Fortune and national news outlets. An Aug. 3 article about national companies announcing plans to require vaccinations impacted him. The article, published by NBC News, said companies such as Amtrak, CVS Health, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, Google, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley and many others have announced vaccination plans with many companies requiring all employees to be vaccinated by certain dates.
"I admire a lot of these companies, and they went to it. In August, I decided I would do the same," Michelsen said. "I have some very key employees who are over 55 that I felt I needed to do something for. The majority of my customers, probably north of 70%, are over 55. I wanted to do my part to help protect them. I’m not comfortable with anybody contracting (COVID-19) here (at Toyota of Longview)."
Michelsen noted the majority of staff, which is comprised of 60 employees, are in direct contact with customers. That includes a sales team that interacts with customers and service technicians who are in and out of customers' cars. Toyota of Longview annually serves about 35,000 customers, he said.
Deemed an essential business, Michelsen said his goal is to keep his doors open and his staff and customers safe. Since the pandemic began, he said it's had an impact on his business and his staff.
"Since November 2019, I’ve lost over 640 employee days to COVID," he said. "It’s been huge. We’re a small company."
He recognizes the Delta variant is even more contagious than its predecessor. According to information provided by Christus Health, the Delta variant is nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, and data suggest it may cause more severe illness in those who are unvaccinated.
Michelsen believes more businesses will issue vaccination mandates in the future. They'll also be met with mixed opinions, he said.
With his vaccine mandate, Michelsen lost some staff members.
"I lost some great people over it — some top performers, great earners. It was their decision to not get the vaccine. That's no problem, I wished them well, I gave them two weeks of further employment," he said. "I didn’t walk around saying if you don’t get the shot, I’m going to fire you. I didn’t walk around carrying syringes. I put out a memo. Two weeks later, I asked for cards. If you didn’t have a card, I said, 'Do you have plans to get a shot? And if so, when? If not, I need you to declare that you’re not.' They all knew what we were trying to get to."
Employees who declined the vaccine were asked to voluntarily resign, he said. All of those employees are eligible for re-hire if they change their mind about the vaccination, he said.
Since announcing his decision publicly, Michelsen said he's been met with mixed feedback from the community. Many people who are opposed to the vaccine dislike his decision; others have applauded him.
He said everyone is entitled to their opinion, and he isn't trying to change those opinions. He said he's just trying to do what he believes is in the best interest of his business, his employees and his staff.
"It’s for the collective good, in my opinion," he said.