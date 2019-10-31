Halloween tonight might send “chills” in more than one way with the first freeze of the year since January.
A “very strong, winter-type cold front” is coming to the Longview area from the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, said Aaron Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport. “We are about two weeks early” for a freeze.
The expected freeze also means area shelters are preparing for more homeless people seeking shelter tonight.
The high is forecast to reach 52 degrees today, with a northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph, the weather service said.
The temperature is expected to drop to 47 degrees by 6 o’clock tonight, dip to 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and fall to 30 degrees by 6 a.m. Friday, Davis said. He said the last reported freeze for Longview occurred Jan. 19 when the needle fell to 29 degrees.
“The low temperatures are going to peak (low) on Thursday,” Davis said. “After that, they are going to hang in steady in the mid- to upper 30s during the rest of the week.”
Highs will reach the mid-50s, Davis said.
He advised area residents to bring potted houseplants and pets inside overnight to protect them from the freezing weather.
Davis said the weather gauge at the East Texas Regional Airport recorded 1.12 inches of rainfall over a 24-hour period that ended at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. It brings the year’s total to 46.18 inches, 4 inches above 2018 and 7.73 inches above the average for a year.
Meanwhile, area shelters are preparing for more arrivals as homeless people seek a roof over their heads.
“We are prepared, should there be an influx,” Capt. Nick Hutchinson of the Salvation Army in Longview said. “We are ready for whatever the weather brings us.”
He said the shelter at 519 E. Cotton St. has 54 beds and emergency cots that can be placed in the dining room.
Hutchinson said the Salvation Army also plans to open its drop-in center at 504 E. Cotton St. an hour early Friday at 8 a.m. The drop-in center, which offers snacks, soft drinks, coffee and games, also is open Mondays and Wednesdays.
Like the Salvation Army, the House of Hope women’s shelter at 3011 W. Marshall Ave. is prepared for more arrivals, said Sister Helen Johnson, owner, founder and director.
House of Hope has 21 bunk beds and the capacity to sleep 72 people, Johnson said.
“I have plenty of floor space, and I have plenty of food for them,” she said.
The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission to the west of House of Hope could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
afternoon.