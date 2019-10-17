A local woman with a history of working in municipal and nonprofit animal services is the city of Longview’s newest animal shelter supervisor.
Lauren White was recently promoted to shelter supervisor. She was introduced Thursday to the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee by Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper.
White formerly worked for the Humane Society of East Texas, which operated an animal shelter before the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center opening in July 2016. At that time, White joined the city as a dispatcher for animal control officers before later becoming an animal control officer herself.
“I love working with this team,” White said. “It’s a great group of people. We all get along so far. It’s been really great so far.”
White was promoted this summer to fill the role previously held by Kemper, a former animal control officer himself before supervising the shelter and then becoming interim animal services manager after former manager Shannon DeRosa resigned last January “for personal reasons,” according to the city.
The interim tags were taken from Kemper's title in July, he said.
Meanwhile, Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is losing Community Outreach Coordinator Jackie Reynolds, who Kemper said is moving on to a professional opportunity in Mississippi.
Reynolds has coordinated events, led adoption services and served as volunteer coordinator since the shelter opened.
“She has done a fantastic job (and) spearheaded most of our events,” Kemper said.
Oct. 29 will be Reynolds’ last day at the shelter, and someone has been hired to assume community outreach coordinator duties, he said.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to build on that for the future,” Kemper said. "We have high hopes for our new person coming in, so once we do that, we will again be back to nearly fully staffed and hope that we stay fully staffed.”
The shelter has 27 of its 28 positions filled, as White’s promotion leaves the shelter short one animal control officer, Kemper said. He expects to fill that opening in November.
“I just hope that we can run an efficient, fun shelter and that we can help our animals have a great time here, and we get them into good homes,” White said.
Animal Services is a municipal division led by Director of Administration Mary Ann Miller.