The former chief bodyguard of Nelson Mandela says his experience protecting the former South African president taught him that people of varying races and ideologies can live together in unity despite their differences.
Rory Steyn is set to speak at 6 p.m. today in Longview as part of the free Partners in Prevention Unity and Diversity Committee's Longview Listens event at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. His presentation, titled "Stories of Hope and Reconciliation," will focus on racial reconciliation told through personal experience, he said Wednesday during an interview.
Steyn, CEO of NSA-Global Security Consultant, spent 18 years in the South African Police Service. He specialized as an investigator, intelligence field worker and section head of the Police VIP Protection and Bomb Disposal Units in Johannesburg.
In 1996, he was transferred to the Pretoria-based Presidential Protection Unit and was appointed team leader of Mandela's protection team.
He also has served as a bodyguard for world leaders, including King Charles III, as well as for celebrities including Will Smith and Adam Sandler.
Steyn said he chose to participate in today's free event in Longview after being invited by a former client.
His company provided security for Terry Reese, former McDonald's executive, and his wife, Robin, while they were in South Africa, he said. Since meeting the couple, he said he's stayed in touch with them, and Robin Reese is a member of Longview's Unity and Diversity Committee.
"(Robin) said, 'Well, why don't you come to Longview in Texas and .. we can set you up with a few talks,' so here I am," Steyn said.
Before coming to Longview, he said he asked his friends what to expect of the audience here and was told that people are hardworking and honest who love their community. He said that's exactly what he's experienced since arriving Monday.
He said his presentation today would touch on how privileged he felt working for Mandela and what he saw and heard up close in a personal capacity as head of his protection detail.
Steyn referred to Mandela, who died in 2013, as an "absolutely iconic individual in human history." He said Mandela served during a very specific and difficult time in South Africa's history, adding that racial reconciliation progressed as a direct result of his leadership.
"I was involved in a protection team that had two very diverse entities ... One was a liberation movement of the political organization that the president represented and the other was ... one statutory force, being the South African police force, that had the responsibility of protecting the head of state that had to come together and learn how to work together," he said. "And we were the bitterest of enemies — hated one another ... Those guys were never going to turn their president over to us, and we were thinking, 'Well, we don't want to work with a bunch of terrorists that we were trying to arrest only a few months back,' and yet history threw us together, and we found a way.
"So it's absolutely not so that there are differences that are that irreconcilable, and Mandela, I think, personifies that," he said.
He talked Wednesday about things we would touch upon at the Longview Listens event, such as his background, what South Africa looked like at the time he was born in 1963, how apartheid affected his country, who Mandela was and why he went to prison, what happened after his release and how Steyn's career as a police officer intersected with that.
"I watched this man change our country from a very specific and very privileged position," Steyn said. "I mean, I was right there when he was making political speeches, when he shut the file on the prepared speech and spoke from his heart."