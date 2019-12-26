Tom Hayes, who represented District 1 on the Longview City Council for nine years until 1994, was remembered Thursday for his commitment to serving the whole community and inspiring service in others.
Hayes died Tuesday. He was 78.
“When I first ran for City Council in 1997, he was one of the people at the top of my list to talk to,” state Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, a former councilman and a former mayor of Longview, said Thursday. “He just always had a really good perspective on the political side of things of what the city needed, and he was always spot on.”
Hayes was born July 24, 1941, in Electra in Wichita County.
He had lived in Longview for seven years when he decided to run for City Council in 1985, and his campaign to replace retiring two-term District 1 representative Ron McCutcheon was unopposed.
“He was for the people,” his wife, Diana Hayes, said Thursday. She married Hayes during his third and final term on the council.
“He wanted what the people wanted. He said he realized you can’t go by what one person wanted. You have to go by what was best for the whole community,” she said. “He said the entire council would have to go by what was good for everyone — not just one person.”
Records at Longview City Hall indicate Hayes owned a hydraulic company, but according to a News-Journal report from Jan. 31, 1985, Hayes was regional manager for CPI Fluid Power Co., a wholesale distributor of hydraulic systems and components.
“I have a great deal of feelings and concerns for the future of Longview,” Hayes told the News-Journal in the 1985 report. “This city has been very good to me and my family, and serving on the council is my own small way of repaying some of my debt to her.”
The same report said Hayes was involved in the Greater Longview Soccer Association, the Longview Parks and Leisure Advisory Board and the National Fluid Power Society.
Dean said Hayes was a member St. Mary’s Catholic Church and also St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, both in Longview. He said he knew that Hayes’ health was failing him lately because his church attendance waned.
“Even as a mayor and as a state rep, we spoke fairly often primarily in church,” Dean said. “He was very, very religious and always attended Mass, and when he was unable to attend, I knew he was seriously, seriously ill.”
Current Longview District 1 Councilman Ed Moore was a financial consultant to the city in the 1990s.
“I always thought very highly of him and sought his advice and counsel when I ran for City Council myself,” Moore said. “I consider him a fantastic friend and a fantastic public servant. The community has lost a good one. He even let me put a campaign sign in his yard.”
Diana Hayes said her husband cherished a calendar that Dean gave him from the state Capitol.
“He was a good listener, almost right on until the day he passed,” she said. “He wanted to be fair to everybody. He said sometimes it doesn’t come out quite like you wanted it to come out, but I know he was a good city councilman.”
Memorial services had not been set Thursday, she said.
Hayes remained informed on local issues and politics, Dean said.
“His questions of issues were always spot on, and he seemed to always keep up with what was going on in the community,” he said. “He never stopped caring for the community, which was a tribute to him.”