A city official's address was the subject of a resident's comment at Thursday's Longview City Council meeting.
At issue was City Manager Keith Bonds, who owns a home in the city. His Orchard Lane address is on his driver's license.
He and his wife also have owned an Upshur County home for 20 years and claim a homestead exemption there.
A former city councilman on Thursday accused Bonds of either not living in Longview — a requirement under city charter and his contract — or falsely claiming the homestead exemption.
"You cannot have a homestead exemption if you don’t live in that (Upshur County) house," Finklea told Bonds and City Council members during the citizens' comment portion of their regular meeting at City Hall.
Neither Bonds nor council members responded to Finklea.
However, Mayor Andy Mack stated his support of the city manager both during the council meeting and also later Thursday night when he said that Finklea "obviously has an ax to grind."
"We all know Mr. Bonds owns multiple properties. He owns a house on Orchard (Lane) in District 4, and that’s your residence, and that’s all we need to know, and we appreciate that," Mack told Bonds.
Bonds was promoted from Public Works Director to interim city manager after previous City Manager David Willard's retirement in 2017. At that time, Bonds and his wife lived in Upshur County.
The interim tag was dropped from Bonds' title in the summer of 2018, and by September, he had bought a home on Orchard Lane, according to a statement from city spokesman Shawn Hara.
Bonds "also owns property just outside of Longview in Upshur County, which he and his wife purchased in 1999. Keith’s wife has maintained her official residency at that property," Hara said in the statement. "As state law only allows for one homestead exemption, the Bondses have chosen to continue to utilize the homestead exemption on the Upshur County property."
Under state law, only a homeowner's principal residence qualifies for a homestead exemption. The homeowner must use the home as their principal residence on Jan. 1 of the tax year to qualify for the exemption, according to the State Comptroller's Office.
Appraisal district records indicate that Bonds receives a homestead exemption for his Upshur County property but doesn't receive an exemption in Gregg County.
"He’s supposed to be above reproach in every way," Finklea said to Bonds and council members. "Yet, your contract says that you’re supposed to live in Longview."
Finklea went on to say, "I think it’s worth noting to the council and that somebody start asking some questions: 'Is the city manager abiding by your contract?' So, you’re either lying to this council, lying to your employer or your lying to the taxpayers or you’re lying to Upshur County for the benefit of some taxes."
Mack later countered that it is "irritating and almost embarrassing" when people come to City Council meetings and don't tell "the whole story. They want to tell their portion of the story."
Mack also told Bonds, "You have our support."
After the council meeting, Finklea and Hara discussed the matter for several minutes, with Finklea questioning what he said is the city's assertion that Bonds lives in Longview and his wife lives in Upshur County.
"For you to make the claim that his wife lives in Upshur County, that sounds like we’re in the fourth quarter trying to punt," Finklea said.
Hara responded, "I don't think it sounds anything like that."
"He's not abiding by the law," Finklea later said.
"I believe he is abiding by the law," Hara answered.
Homeowners who are not the sole owner of a property can receive an exemption based on the interest they own, according to the comptroller. For example, a person owning a 50% interest in a homestead will receive only one-half of the exemption.
Bonds' interest in the Upshur County property was not known Thursday night by the News-Journal.
After the meeting, Mack said there is nothing illegal about Bonds' residency or his wife's homestead exemption.
"A lot of people own more than one home. There is no crime in that. There is nothing Mr. Bonds is doing to our knowledge that is illegal other than he is serving our community," the mayor said, "but this personal attack on him from a disgruntled former City Council person that obviously has an ax to grind ... he’s obviously taking this out on the city manager.
"Neither I nor the council will appreciate or tolerate that," Mack said, noting that residents have the right to come and speak on issues, "but personal attacks will not be tolerated in the council chambers. It’s not the place for it."