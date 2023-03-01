A fallen Texas Department of Transportation trooper will be recognized by having a portion of U.S. 80 in Longview dedicated in his honor.
Trooper Timothy McDermott of Longview began his career with the agency on Dec. 7, 1977, and was stationed in Marshall. McDermott served with the department for 18 years before he died May 14, 1995, from injuries suffered when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
DPS Sergeant Adam Albritton said McDermott was on the way to Austin for training when his car ran off the road. No one else was involved or injured in the wreck, Albritton said.
A dedication ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Eitelman Room at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. The free event is open to the public and will consists of guests speakers recognizing McDermott and his service with the agency. State Sen. Bryan Hughes is set to speak along with the DPS regional director, Albritton said.
"Then we have a little mock sign of what the real sign is going to look like, so we'll do an unveiling of that," he said.
According to Albritton, the highway dedication will stretch from Pat Drive to U.S. 259 in Longview.
John Durst, a classmate of McDermott's at Longview High School, grew up playing football with him, he said.
"Tim was just one of those good guys," Durst said. "We always played ball together...and we grew up out there on Judson Road."
Durst said he's reached out to some of their classmates from the class of 1971 and invited them to attend the event as well. Classmates, colleagues and friends of McDermott also are encouraged to attend.
For information, contact Albritton at (903) 229-2038 or email at adam.albritton@dps.texas.gov .
Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center is at 100 Grand Blvd.