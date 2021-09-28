A former Gregg County GOP chair and former White Oak mayor who was sentenced to federal prison in 2019 for loan fraud is expected to plead guilty Thursday to theft charges.
Tim Lynn Vaughn, 61, was indicted in May 2020 by a Gregg County grand jury on charges of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
He is expected to plead guilty at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 124th District Court.
From July 7, 2016, through Jan. 5, 2017, Vaughn is accused of theft of between $30,000 and $150,000 from “G. Neeley,” according to court documents. On Dec. 11, 2016, Vaughn is accused of theft of building materials valued at between $2,500 and $30,000 from Cassity Jones Lumber.
Vaughn was not booked into the Gregg County Jail when indicted in May 2020, according to jail records. Bond records show he was arrested Aug. 3, 2020, and bonds totaling $150,000 were posted May 10, 2021.
A series of legal issues involving Vaughn began in 2016.
A business partner sued him in September 2016 over a real estate deal. The business partner claimed he put $250,000 into a joint business account and that Vaughn made transfers to his own companies.
In December 2016, Vaughn filed for bankruptcy. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2017 without an explanation. The business partner had requested the lawsuit be dismissed.
In November 2016, Vaughn announced his resignation as chairman of the Gregg County Republican Party five months into his second term.
Vaughn was sentenced in September 2019 to one year in federal prison for forging his wife’s signature on loan documents. He pleaded guilty earlier that year to making false statements to a Longview bank to obtain a loan on which he later defaulted.
According to court documents, an FBI investigation found Vaughn forged signatures on loans with First Bank & Trust-East Texas and with Texas Bank and Trust. Proceeds from the Texas Bank and Trust loan were used to pay outstanding balances on other loans issued to Vaughn and his businesses by the bank, resulting in a loss of more than $95,000.
He was indicted on four total offenses, including two counts of false statement to the bank and two counts of aggravated identity theft. As part of a plea agreement, he entered a guilty plea to one count of making a false statement, and the other three charges were dismissed.
According to federal prison records, Vaughn was released Aug. 21, 2020.
Vaughn was chairman of the Longview Regional Medical Center board of trustees as recently as 2015, served on the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority board of directors and was White Oak mayor from 1996 until 2008.