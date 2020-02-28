A structure that once housed the former Gregg Home for the Aged in Kilgore might soon be a thing of the past.
The owner of Arbor Grace Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which most recently used the building at 144 W. FM 1252, is pondering what to do with property, Administrator Jim Kale said Thursday.
“We are looking at the possibility of demolition, but we’re just in the planning stages,” Kale said, adding that the owner is considering the costs of demolition versus maintaining the property.
Historian and chairwoman Gem Meachem told the Gregg County Historical Commission about the possibility of demolition Tuesday, she said, after Kale asked whether there were historical preservation obstacles to demolition.
The commission has no authority to stop demolition, Meachem said.
Until it permanently closed several years ago, Gregg Home for the Aged served as a nonprofit nursing home for more than 55 years.
Kale became Arbor Grace administrator earlier this year and said he doesn’t know when the company took ownership of the FM 1252 property, he said. Arbor Grace moved to its current facility at 2700 S. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore about 1 1/2 years ago.
“If somebody came to us and said they wanted to purchase the structure and the property,” Kale added, “I’m sure (the owner) would be glad to work a deal.”