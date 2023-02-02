The former president of the Henderson Football Booster Club has been arrested and accused of using donations for his own use.
"During a routine audit last fall by Henderson ISD of the Henderson Football Booster Club’s financial records, irregularities were discovered by the district’s finance department," according to a statement from Henderson ISD. "After the review, the information was turned over to the Henderson Police Department for further investigation."
Kenneth Lee Orr, 68, was arrested Thursday by Henderson police on a state jail felony charge of misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, according to the district.
He was released Thursday from the Rusk County Jail on $10,000 bond.
"Students, families and community members should know that the money donated to support the district’s students in their athletic and extracurricular activities will always be used to benefit Henderson’s students," the district said in its statement. "When considering taxpayer dollars for the district or generous donations supporting HISD’s many fine booster clubs, financial trust and transparency are paramount."
Adam Duey, chairman of the Henderson ISD board said in the statement that "when that trust is eroded, either through irresponsible actions or a lack of accountability, we risk losing sight of what is most important; doing what’s best for kids.”