From staff reports
A former Lady Lobo standout basketball player has been arrested in the weekend shooting death of her boyfriend in Louisiana.
Destiny Leann McAfee was booked Saturday into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of fugitive (murder) out of Lafayette Parish, according to online jail records.
Lafayette police conducted a welfare check at a residence about 11:34 a.m. Saturday and found a 43-year-old man dead inside the home, according to a statement.
A preliminary investigation showed the man was “involved in a domestic altercation with his live in-girlfriend in the early morning hours.” Police said the suspect, identified as McAfee, pulled out a pistol during the altercation and shot the man.
McAfee left the scene in the man’s vehicle, according to police, and later turned herself in to authorities in Longview.
Lafayette police obtained a warrant for McAfee, who they said will be charged with second-degree murder and unauthorized use of a vehicle. McAfee on Tuesday remained in Gregg County Jail awaiting extradition to Louisiana.
The former University of Louisiana-Lafayette basketball player graduated from Longview High School in 2018. That same year, she was named MVP at the annual Azalea Orthopedic All-Star Basketball Game in Tyler.
She also earned first-team honors in District 11-6A her senior year, was named first team in the All-East Texas Girls Basketball team and was a third-team All-East Texas Volleyball selection.
After graduation, McAfee played for Weatherford College for two seasons before moving to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.