A former Gregg County constable who served six terms before resigning this past year died Friday.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt on Friday afternoon confirmed that Billy Fort, 55, had died but said he did not know much about the situation surrounding his death.
“I’m saddened for the family and, as far as what happened, I really don’t know the details,” he said.
Gregg County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson said Fort was pronounced dead shortly after midnight by doctors at a Longview hospital.
A preliminary autopsy, Jameson said, showed Fort’s death was from natural causes but that a full autopsy could take anywhere from one to three months.
Jameson said an autopsy was not initially ordered for Fort, but officials requested one after talking to “several members of county government.”
Fort resigned as Pct. 2 constable in November after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated following his arrest Oct. 12. As part of his plea, he also surrendered his peace officer license.
In a Nov. 18 letter addressed to the Gregg County Commissioners Court, Fort said he regretted the circumstances surrounding his resignation. He noted he served with his father, former Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Arthur Fort, who died in February 2021, and praised the precinct’s residents and officials.
“It is the best precinct in the best county in the best state of the best nation on this Earth,” he said.
Commissioners in December appointed Roger Askew to fill Fort’s unexpired term, and voters in Tuesday's primary election placed Askew into the seat for a full next term.