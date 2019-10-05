A former Longview resident has been given the Service to People Award from the American Society of Civil Engineers-Texas Section.
Jearl Morris received the award Sept. 19 at a gala in Fort Worth, the city in which he now lives.
“This is quite an honor since it is statewide,” Morris said, “and most all of my service was in the East Texas/Longview area.”
While living in Longview in 1978, Morris formed his own engineering and surveying firm, Morris Engineering. He retired after more than 40 years in various project and management engineering positions, later selling his company to Plano-based Freese and Nichols consultants.
Morris also served the community on several civic boards including the Planning and Zoning Commission, Longview Citizens Police Academy, the Humane Society of East Texas and Rotary International before moving to Fort Worth, where his son, the Rev. Robert Morris, serves as founding senior pastor of Gateway Church.
Morris also ran unsuccessfully for Longview City Council in 2015.
“I miss all my friends in East Texas but also happy to be near family,” he said.