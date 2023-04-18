A former Longview City Council candidate has been arrested again after being charged in August with child pornography.
Bernd Niels “Dutch” Deblouw, 38, was arrested Monday on a grand jury indictment of invasive visual recording, according to Gregg County Jail records. The offense date was listed as Aug. 14, 2022.
More details were unavailable Tuesday.
Deblouw previously was arrested Aug. 15, 2022, on a charge of possession with intent to promote child pornography. He was released on $50,000 bond.
He ran in 2022 for the District 5 Longview City Council seat that was being vacated after Councilman David Wright chose not to seek a third term. Deblouw ran unsuccessfully against Michelle Gamboa, who won the seat in the May election, and local attorney Jose Sanchez.
Deblouw also previously ran for the District 5 seat in 2016 and lost to Wright.