A dilapidated building in the historical Longview Junction area owned by a disbanded local theater group is set for demolition.
At a Longview Municipal Court hearing in February, now-former Judge Larry Merriman signed a 30-day order to either repair or demolish the structure at 811 E. Methvin St. on property owned by the former Longview Community Theatre. The order came with with an additional 30 days in the event a lienholder exists and came forward.
“I think the ultimate goal is to have it demolished and then build a new building there that would be rehearsal space and storage and set-building space for the theatre,” Theatre Longview Executive Director Denise Knutson said at the February hearing.
The Longview Junction on Methvin Street falls in the Cultural Arts District of the city, which is what caught Theatre Longview’s attention.
Until the property has been signed over to Theatre Longview, the group is unable to start any work at the site. Knutson previously said the group is working with a title company to reach out to former members of Longview Community Theatre to start that process.
"We're just kind of waiting," she said this week. "It’s still not in our name... and the nonprofit that had it, Longview Community Theatre, is no longer in existence, and so we’re still working through like legally how to get that signed over to us."
City spokesman Richard Yeakley said this week that after the 60-day window expired, the city commissioned an asbestos survey of the structure that was returned about two weeks later.
In mid-May, Merriman signed a warrant for demolition that was posted on the property about a week later and mailed to the owner. The city received confirmation the owner had received the demolition warrant by mid-June and had not appealed it.
In July, the process to disconnect utilities started, and bid packets were sent to contractors for the demolition.
The Development Services Department expects to have an approved bid by the end of next week, Yeakley said. Demolition should start within the next several weeks, he added.
Yeakley said the dilapidated building needed to be addressed because of safety concerns, and in recent years, the City Council has asked for an increase in the amount of money used to address blighted properties.