Carl Briley is the 2020 recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award from the Greater Longview Pan-Hellenic Council.
“It’s truly an honor because I knew what Dr. King stood for and what Dr. King represented,” Briley said, “and to get an award that’s attached to his celebration is truly an honor.”
The retired Longview ISD principal will receive the award during the council’s 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Galilee Baptist Church, at 1301 S. High St. in Longview.
The event is a public program. This year’s theme is “One Community, One Dream.”
The Greater Longview Pan-Hellenic Council consists of seven International Greek letter sororities and fraternities that serve Marshall, Longview and surrounding areas.
Alfred Taylor, president of the council, lauded Briley’s ability to reach out to children in the community as well as his having “a strong desire to help anybody in this community.”
Briley spent 42 years in education before retiring nearly three years ago. He also is involved in his church, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, the annual Southside Reunion and Thrive360.
He started out his career as a special education teacher at a middle school, then moved into a supervisory position and became an educational diagnostician. He later became a counselor at a magnet school in Dallas before coming to Longview ISD in the late 1990s.
The Texarkana native was Longview ISD’s longest-serving principal, leading South Ward Elementary School more than 18 years.
He spent the last few months of his 20-year career with Longview ISD helping the district write grants and prepare for staffing at what would become the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.
“It was kind of a surprise because that’s not something that I was expecting,” Briley said of the award.
“What I do is not for a pat on the back. It’s a calling,” he said, “but I do appreciate that people recognize the service that I’ve given and recognize me for it.”
Briley also said “that any successes or honors that I receive are due in large part to a deep faith in God and trust in him and prayer. … It’s all about service and prayer.”