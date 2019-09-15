Former Longview resident Karen Partee of Prosper has been reappointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Commission on the Arts.
Partee’s term is set to expire Aug. 31, 2025.
Partee is executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Texas Bank and Trust Company.
She is past president and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Longview and a member of the Institute of Certified Bankers, Longview Regional Medical Center’s Women’s Advisory Council and the Longview Ballet Advisory Board.
Partee received a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Texas Tech University.
Additionally, she received a diploma from the American Bankers Association School of Bank Marketing and Management and the Institute of Children’s Literature and a certification from the American Institute of Bankers.