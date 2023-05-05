A former Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center employee will be celebrated this weekend with a new outdoor memorial event.
In October, Nina Allen died in a wreck on Interstate 20 in Harrison County when her car struck another vehicle. Staff at the shelter mourned her death and celebrated her in a Facebook post, where they said Allen was “sweet, funny, vibrant” and “one of a kind.”
Allen was featured in a viral 2019 video shared by the Longview animal shelter in which she danced with a lamb named Ursula.
The shelter is set to honor her Saturday with The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk. The event is scheduled at Campbell Woods outside of Longview and is sponsored by Longview Pets Are Worth Saving (PAWS).
Kristen Ishihara, District 4 councilwoman and founding board member of Longview PAWS, said Allen was a truly special person.
"I think learning about the shelter as well as a very special young woman is a good way to spend a Saturday and a good way to show love and spread love," Ishihara said. "Why Longview is so amazing is that we rally together and we support each other and we love each other, and I think that's a good way to show that."
Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper said after Allen's death, the shelter knew it wanted to do something special to honor her legacy and continue helping the animals in the community that were so important to her.
"She was such a light in everything she did, whether it was helping animals or helping people, and that was just what she lived for, so we decided that the best thing we could do was come up with a campaign and we would do it in her name and we’d put together proactive community outreach projects," Kemper said.
The event will kick off The Nina Effect campaign which will continue through May — Allen's birth month. Kemper said she would have turned 27 on May 4.
Funds raised from the event and throughout May will go toward three of the shelter's proactive programs.
One of those is the Spay It Forward voucher program, in which the shelter provides $100 toward spay or neuter services to low-income residents.
Another program that will benefit from Saturday's fundraiser is the shelter's food bank, which helps people who are struggling to purchase food for their pets, Kemper said. The third program is a new one the shelter is starting to vaccinate and microchip pets, he said.
Pre-registration for the 5k and the 1-mile dog walk is closed, but onsite registration will be available beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The event is free for those not participating in the run/walk and want to come and show support, he said. Allen's family will be present, and one of her relatives will be playing music.
According to Kemper, the name for the campaign came from Allen's family, who used the hashtag #theninaeffect in response to support from the community after her death. The hashtag trended online, and Kemper decided it would be a great title for the campaign.
Allen's use social media is what helped put the shelter on the "world stage," he said. After the video of her dance with Ursula was shared millions of times around the world, the shelter developed a large following, and he believes it's helped with adoption rates.
"We average 120 to 140 adoptions a month, and last year we adopted in 99 cities outside of Longview in 12 different states, and (Allen) was a big part of our ability to do that," he said.
Kemper wants to hold The Nina Effect Memorial 5K Nature Trail Run and 1-Mile Dog Walk again and continue to honor her legacy.
For information on start times and other details visit, runsignup.com/theninaeffect .
Campbell Woods is at 20148 FM 449 in Longview.