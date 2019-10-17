A former McDonald’s executive has been named facilitator for upcoming sessions of Longview Listens, including Nov. 4.
Longview Listens are events designed for guests to engage in honest, open dialogue in a trusting environment. Participants engage in small group discussions about conversations that matter, according to the city of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee, which hosts the events.
Terry Reese has served in more than a dozen positions within the McDonald’s corporation, most recently as vice president of training and global development and was responsible for opening more than 200 new restaurants in McDonald’s South African market.
Partners in Prevention Manager Holly Fuller said Reese has lived in Longview for the past several years.
Longview Listens deals with topics centered on unity, diversity, culture and other similar interests.
The Nov. 4 Longview Listens event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, at 100 Grand Blvd. Reese will lead discussions on values, understanding stereotypes and developing a personal game plan.
Locations and topics have yet to be announced for Longview Listens events on Feb. 10 and May 11, both of which also will be facilitated by Reese.