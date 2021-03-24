A former Sabine ISD teacher's aide was sentenced to 10 years' probation Wednesday for a relationship with a high school student.
Cassie Wyn Headley, 29, pleaded guilty in January to a felony charge of an improper relationship between an educator and a student.
Headley, who is listed as Cassie Wyn Dowden in court documents, was sentenced by 188th District Court Judge J. Scott Novy to 10 years deferred probation with jail time, a $10,000 fine and other restrictions.
Headley let out a sigh of relief when Novy announced her sentence and hugged family members while handcuffed before leaving the courtroom.
Novy ordered her taken into custody to serve jail time through 8 p.m. Sunday. She then will be scheduled to serve an additional 30 days in the Gregg County Jail at a later time.
As part of the probation, Headley will attend a sexual offender counseling program, continue attending addiction recovery meetings and be tested for alcohol at home.
The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office had requested an eight-year sentence, as Headley's charge carried a potential two to 20 years in prison.
“If you, Ms. Headley, do not comply with probation, it’s going to be eight (years in prison) — it’s going to be a lot longer,” Novy said.
Certain aspects of probation will be reviewed by the court after a year.
Witnesses were called during Wednesday's sentencing hearing, including Headley’s ex-husband and a longtime friend.
Text messages were read detailing interactions between Headley and the high school student. According to evidence presented in court, Headley met the boy when he was 16 in the elementary school gym and told her husband she had a desire to mentor him due to his difficulties at home.
Her ex-husband, Zachary Dowden, said Headley and the boy met at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.
Dowden said he had warned her multiple times against starting an inappropriate relationship.
The relationship was initially mentoring by Headley and her ex-husband, but that slowly changed.
Dowden said he confronted Headley when he found out she and the teenager were going to Sonic late at night together. Dowden also said he found inappropriate texts between them and then confronted her.
By spring break in March 2019, the relationship between Headley and the teen had become sexual. He had turned 17 just months prior.
Assistant district attorneys Phillip Smith and Taylor Lauer argued that Headley groomed the boy and pushed past any boundaries he set, calling her a sexual predator.
Jamaie Westbrook, Headley’s friend of 17 years, said Headley was shocked when Dowden filed for divorce. Text messages between the two friends were read in court.
“I’ve got to be honest with you. I don’t blame him for feeling this way,” Westbrook said to Headley in one text. “This may seem harsh, but it's also the truth. You've done a terrible thing.”
Headley responded by stating that she knows she did a terrible thing and attempted to explain the relationship between her and the teen.
“None of it started out like that, me caring about him,” Headley said in the text. “It didn't start out romantic or physical in any way at all. And to be honest, I got really attached and in the timeframe of switching medicine when I was extremely emotional. And it wasn't something I could just undo. It doesn't mean I stopped loving Zach, or anything by any means. I’ll always look back and regret hurting him. I just got caught up and it got the best of me.”
Smith and Lauer argued in closing statements that if the roles were reversed with a male teacher or coach having sexual relations with a teenage girl, there would be no question as to the sentence.
“Ultimately, the treatment of sexual abuse victims is highly different between boys and girls, men and women,” Smith said. “Every single time a relatively attractive teacher is charged with having a sexual encounter with a male student, the same comment is below every single news article, ‘Where were these teachers when I was in school?' "
Smith called those comments abrasive and abusive.
“The message that this court gives by the sentence is going to go beyond probably Longview and East Texas,” Lauer said. “That message needs to be that we’re going to protect our students, we’re going to protect our kids. Whether they’re kindergarten to seniors in high school about to graduate, we’re going to protect them.”
Smith expressed frustration that in Texas law, there is no sex offender registration attached to Headley's offense.
Headley’s attorney, Natalie Anderson, asked for probation, arguing that she admitted her wrong doing.
“The improper relationship with a student was without a doubt the worst choice that she made for every relationship that she’s ever made in her life,” she said. “Her decision to have that relationship was a decision that destroyed a marriage, destroyed her career, destroyed friendships. Just a decision that disappointed and negatively affected her family, the victim and so many members of this community.”
Headley resigned from Sabine ISD in May 2019.